  • WuXi Biologics outlicensed global rights for up to four pre-clinical bi- and multi-specific TCE antibodies to GSK in a $1.5 billion agreement.
  • ArriVent Biopharma of Philadelphia is raising another $145 million to bring drugs from China and other emerging biotech hubs to the US market. So far, the company has commitments for $110 million of the total.
  • Shenzhen-Maryland biopharma HighTide Therapeutics closed a $107 million C/C+ funding from China investors to support its candidates for metabolic and digestive diseases.
  • ProfoundBio, a Seattle-Suzhou company, has begun a first-in-human US Phase I trial of a proprietary ADC in patients with solid tumor cancers.

Deals and Financings

WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY, HK: 2269) outlicensed global rights for up to four pre-clinical bi- and multi-specific TCE antibodies to GSK (GSK) in a $1.5 billion agreement (see story). TCEs are

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

