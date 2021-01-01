DT Midstream: Higher Dividends Are Very Likely Coming Soon (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 09, 2023 5:50 AM ETDT Midstream, Inc. (DTM)
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.51K Followers

Summary

  • DT Midstream continues to prove itself a desirable option in the midstream industry by executing its strategy well.
  • That said, investors are not forgoing growth with their guidance for 2023 pointing to a significant year-on-year increase versus 2022.
  • Management is clearly flagging that higher dividends are coming during 2023 as they scale accordingly with their earnings.
  • Their solid financial position can also absorb their bolt-on Millennium Pipeline acquisition without creating new risks.
  • Since they have performed strongly, I now believe that upgrading my hold rating to a buy rating is appropriate.

Financial Technologies - binary code background with dollar banknotes

Viorika

Introduction

It was almost exactly one year ago that I reviewed the newly listed DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) that as my previous article discussed, had years of dividend growth ahead whereby their 5% yield could turn into a very high

DT Midstream Ratings

Author

DT Midstream Cash Flows

Author

DT Midstream Operating Cash Flow

Author

DT Midstream 2023 Guidance

DT Midstream November 2022 Investor Presentation

DT Midstream Capital Structure

Author

DT Midstream Leverage

Author

DT Midstream Debt Serviceability

Author

DT Midstream Liquidity

Author

DT Midstream Debt Maturity Profile

DT Midstream November 2022 Investor Presentation

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.51K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.