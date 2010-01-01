The Real Jobs Report Is Way Worse Than Headlines Suggest

Jan. 09, 2023 6:00 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV1 Comment
SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • The Household report had been significantly lower than the Headline Report going back to April of this year.
  • Looking at the quarterly Birth/Death data shows that 41% of Q3 jobs were made up of the Birth/Death assumptions.
  • The underlying weakness in the data is getting missed by the mainstream and even the Fed.

Dollar Chart

Avalon_Studio

By SCHIFFGOLD

The headlines keep telling us the US has a robust job market, but a deeper dive into the data tells a much different story.

A Tale of Two Reports

Every month, the BLS releases two job reports. The Nonfarm

Primary Report vs Household Survey

Figure: 1 Primary Report vs Household Survey - Monthly (Author)

Figure: 2 Primary Report vs Household Survey

Figure: 2 Primary Report vs Household Survey - Annual (Author)

Primary Report vs QCEW

Figure: 3 Primary Report vs QCEW - Yearly (Author)

Primary Unadjusted Report With Birth Death Assumptions

Figure: 4 Primary Unadjusted Report With Birth Death Assumptions - Annual (Author)

Primary Unadjusted Report With Birth Death Assumptions

Figure: 5 Primary Unadjusted Report With Birth Death Assumptions - Quarterly (Author)

Change by sector

Figure: 6 Change by sector (Author)

Multiple Full-Time Employees

Figure: 7 Multiple Full-Time Employees (Author)

YoY Adjusted vs Non-Adjusted

Figure: 8 YoY Adjusted vs Non-Adjusted (Author)

Current vs TTM

Figure: 9 Current vs TTM (Author)

Labor Market Detail

Figure: 10 Labor Market Detail (Author)

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.05K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.