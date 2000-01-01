ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000: To Be Used Sparingly

ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Pro Shares Ultra Short Russell 2000 is a 3x inverse leveraged bet on returns in the famed US small-cap index.
  • Like all leveraged ETFs, it is geared towards short-term directional wagers or portfolio hedging.
  • While useful in risk-off environments, it is important to understand product mechanics and underpinnings.

Red disguise numbers representing stock market crash

bunhill

General Overview

If risk capital vintage 2022 was worth forgetting, nothing currently indicates 2023 will be any better. With US yield curve inversions across multiple maturities, current term structures scream outright recession. The only game in town remains guessing whether this will culminate

US yield curve

Koyfin

2s10s spread

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Normalized performance IWM v SPY

Koyfin

IWM returns v SRTY returns

Tradingview

Inputs from ETF.com

Spreadsheet developed by author

This article was written by

ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.34K Followers
ZMK Capital is a Southeast Asian based prop trading desk focusing on long/ short macro set ups globally. Additionally, the desk publishes equity specific research, ETF overviews, earnings plays and macro-economic analysis. Current focal points include the global energy market, commodities, interest rates and Fx. Beyond managing money in these markets, interests include data science linked to securities markets, game theory & professional sports.Feel free to direct message me if you are interested in being part of a community of prop traders, investors & money managers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.