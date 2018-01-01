Coca-Cola Vs. Treasury Bonds: Is Coca-Cola's Yield Still Tasty Enough?

Jan. 09, 2023 10:00 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)US10Y, VFC1 Comment
Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Consumer staples and especially Coca-Cola have been a safe haven in this volatile market environment over the last year.
  • With rising treasury yields, the question arises if Coke still is the better option.
  • Coca-Cola saw a deceleration of its growth over the last decade and expected future growth is modest at best.

Pour soft drink in glass with ice splash on dark background.

Lemon_tm

Over the last year, global equity markets have been very volatile and many investors fled into Safe havens. Safe havens are investments that are expected to hold their value or even increase in value during times of economic uncertainty or

KO vs US10Y yields

KO vs US10Y yields (Koyfin)

KO past growth rates

KO past growth rates (Koyfin)

KO dividend grades and summary

KO dividend grades and summary (Seeking Alpha)

KO valuation

KO valuation (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
1.35K Followers
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.