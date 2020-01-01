How Polaris Fares With My Investment Criteria

Jan. 09, 2023 6:20 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • There were plenty of Polaris bulls that called this company the best thing since sliced bread back in -21 and -22. I personally was more conservative about this investment.
  • Obviously, looking back, I'm happy that I mostly avoided this particular company. It's delivered a very non-exciting sort of overall performance.
  • Still, Polaris is anything but a bad company. And after a double-digit decline, I'm ready to give you my take on this consumer cyclical business.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Photo without focus. Unique red tricycle Polaris Slingshot SL in motion on the road

Roman Stasiuk

Dear Readers/Followers,

So, yeah. Polaris (NYSE:PII). This is a company that was on many dividend investors' radars in both -21 and -22 as the demand for these skyrocketed similar to other cyclical ones that I did follow closer, such as

Author's Photo

Author's Photo (Author's Photo)

PII IR

PII IR (PII IR)

PII Margins

PII Margins (TIKR.com)

Polaris Forecasts

Polaris Forecasts (TIKR.com)

Polaris Recalls November-january

Polaris Recalls November-january (Polaris)

PII IR

PII IR (PII IR)

PII IR

PII IR (PII IR)

PII IR

PII IR (PII IR)

F.A.S.T Graphs Polaris Valuation

F.A.S.T Graphs Polaris Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

Polaris PUT option

Polaris PUT option (Author's Data)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
29.22K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks i write about.

Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend witholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.