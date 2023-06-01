Goldilocks And 3 Strong Buy Growth Stocks

Jan. 09, 2023 8:00 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX), CDAY, CDAY:CA, MODN
Summary

  • Many analysts and investors anticipate a recession in 2023. But the strong December jobs report may spell a ‘Goldilocks’ economy ready for investment.
  • Inflation is eating into revenue and profits. Particularly, the tech sector (XLK) is -26% over the past year. But I have 3 growth stocks quant-rated Strong Buys.
  • Offering strong fundamentals, tremendous momentum, and upward earnings revisions, each of my picks is attractive and has remained resilient despite market declines.
  • Where tech and software are extremely sensitive to rising interest rates, there can be an upside for growth tech, even in a down market, especially in Application Software.
  • Discretionary spending may experience a slowdown in 2023, and consumer tech stocks could feel the effects. Application Software stocks are unique and may have some cushion from declines. Using quant ratings and factor grades as tools, I’ve outlined why my stock picks are rated strong buys for the New Year.

Salesforce is Not Such a Force Right Now

Move over Salesforce (CRM). We have some application software gems with potential upside. The beaten-down tech sector has done a number on portfolios. As 2023 spells hope for some companies of

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

