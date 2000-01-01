The Fed Is Nowhere Near Pivoting

Jan. 09, 2023 7:09 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV1 Comment
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • Investors continue to remain optimistic that the Fed will pivot and lower rates in 2023.
  • Friday's rally was fueled by hopes that the economy was weakening per the December employment report.
  • The Fed's own projections communicate their expectations and what they will tolerate.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

Despite Friday's rally, the S&P 500 (SP500) remains relatively flat compared to where it was when the Federal Reserve met last month. Friday's rally was predicated on the hopes that the December jobs report showed softness in the

S&P 500 over last month

Seeking Alpha

Core PCE History

Fed Data in Author Spreadsheet

Fed's 2023 Core PCE Projection

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Fed fund futures vs fed funds projections

Barchart and the Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

Federal Reserve Economic Projections Over Time

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.33K Followers
Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Currently, I favor high yield/near-term fixed income investments. I have built a database tracking preferred shares and debt pricing along with company performance, which helps track my portfolio and identifies investment opportunities. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.