IIM Vs. NUV: Invesco And Nuveen Value Municipal CEFs Compared

Jan. 13, 2023 8:00 AM ETInvesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM), NUVNMZ
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust focuses on the investment-grade part of the municipal bond market, with a WAM of close to 18 years.
  • The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund also has the same investment-grade focus but with a shorter 15-year WAM.
  • Both CEFs are reviewed and compared. I also compare against one High-Yield CEF to see if Value equated to better results.
  • It appears which CEF to own comes down to an investor’s appetite for leverage. With rates having not peaked yet, I give both a Hold rating for now.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Businessman holding virtual download icon progress for increasing value added to business product and service concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Stocks are classified as either Value or Growth. In the rated-bond world, that divide is referred to as investment-grade or "junk", with the first set also being referred to as Value by

munibondadvisor

munibondadvisor.com

municipal bond rates

munibondadvisor.com

PortfolioVisualizer.com

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Morningstar

morningstar.com IIM ratings

IIM ticker

morningstar.com IIM maturities

IIM CEF

morningstar.com IIM coupons

Invesco

invesco.com IIM states

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

invesco.com IIM sectors

seekingalpha.com

seekingalpha.com IIM holdings

Value Muni

seekingalpha.com IIM DVDs

Chart
Data by YCharts

CEFConnect.com

CEFConnect.com IIM

Chart
Data by YCharts

Municipal Value fund

nuveen.com NUV

NUV ticker

morningstar NUV ratings

NUV CEF

morningstar NUV maturities

Nuveen Municipal Value

morningstar NUV coupons

Nuveen CEFs

nuveen.com NUV sectors

state allocation in muni funds

nuveen.com NUV states

Muni bond issuers

nuveen.com NUV Issuers

Nuveen muni funds

nuveen.com; compiled by Author

NUV ticker

seekingalpha.com NUV DVDs

Chart
Data by YCharts
premium/discount

CEFConnect.com NUV

PortfolioVisualizer.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

https://seekingalpha.com/mp/1396-hoya-capital-income-builder

Hoya Capital Income Builder

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
5.96K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.