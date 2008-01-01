Olympic Steel: Starting 2023 With A Big Deal

Jan. 09, 2023 8:13 AM ETOlympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)NUE
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Olympic Steel saw a profit boom in 2022, which appears to have ended.
  • Strong earnings were funneled into working capital requirements as softer operating conditions should translate into a cash flow boom.
  • In anticipation of this, Olympic announced a relatively larger deal at the start of 2023, providing few details in the process.
  • Given the interesting developments, I am happy to pick up coverage, just not yet willing to initiate a position.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

The welder is welding steel plates

onlyyouqj

I have never covered Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) on this platform before, but as the steelmaker is announcing a substantial deal (certainly in relation to the size of the company) this might be an opportune time to pick up coverage.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
22.81K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NUE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.