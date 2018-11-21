Wall Street Breakfast January 9: Chaos Hits Brazil (Podcast)

Jan. 09, 2023 7:46 AM ET
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Global epidemics and economic impact

Ca-ssis/iStock via Getty Images

Chaos in Brazil as thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro stormed the country's government buildings on Sunday. The 'right-to-repair' movement is making its way through the agriculture sector, with Deere and Co. (NYSE:DE) giving its U.S. customers the right to fix their own equipment. Arguing that the tactics are used to to suppress wages and hamper innovation, the Federal Trade Commission last week proposed a rule that will ban employers from imposing noncompete clauses on their workers. Learn more about these stocks and stories with Seeking Alpha Premium.

