Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is one of the larger home improvement businesses in North America, still trailing Home Depot (HD) by quite a margin. Both businesses are often looked at next to one another. Home Depot has seen a lot of recognition from its focus on omni-channel and pro-business, but Lowe's has also been focusing on similar trends.

The extent of the business is huge. After all, the company has 2,200 huge stores in North America which employ some 300,000 associates which facilitates over 19 million transactions per year, nearly generating a hundred billion in sales in the process.

The Base Case

Early in 2022, Lowe's posted its 2021 results which followed the pandemic year of course which provided a huge boom for the business. 2021 sales rose more than 7% to more than $96 billion. Operating leverage displayed meant that the company posted fat operating profits of $12 billion and change, as margins rose nearly two percentage points to 12.5% of sales. On the bottom line, earnings of $8.4 billion, equal to $12.07 per share, appeared.

The company has taken on some debt, with net debt reported at $23.1 billion, although EBITDA came in at $13.7 billion, translating to a very reasonable leverage ratio, albeit based on profitability at a good point in the cycle. Debt has actually risen quite a bit as the company funneled more than $12 billion to buybacks in 2021, far exceeding the earnings power that year.

Being fearful about the very strong comparables seen in notably 2020, and to a lesser extent 2021, the company outlined a not too ambitious 2022 guidance. The guidance called for sales between $97 and $99 billion, including the contribution of $1.0-$1.5 billion from a 53rd week in the year. The company targeted another $12 billion in share buybacks as this should still allow earnings per share to rise to $13.10-$13.60 per share amidst reasonable flattish margins as well.

The years 2020 and 2021 have created a huge boom as investors saw an increased belief that the company could hold onto the increased sales and earnings power. A $120 stock pre-pandemic peaked at $260 early in 2022, when the company guided for earnings to surpass the $13 per share mark in 2022. That felt a bit rich as the company has seen the best imaginable operating conditions, debt was increasing rapidly and valuations were full at 20 times earnings. What followed was a pullback to $170 this past summer, with shares now having rebounded a bit to the $200 mark.

2022 - Revisited

After posting a 4% decline in comparable sales in the first quarter, Lowe's maintained the outlook, in part because it actually bought back $4.1 billion worth of stock in the first quarter, a huge amount. In May, the company increased payouts to investors further, announcing a 31% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.05 per share as its dividend track record is quite impressive. By now, Lowe's has paid out uninterrupted dividends since 1961, having increased dividends for 25 years in a row.

Second quarter comparable sales came in roughly flat, as the company bought back another $4.0 billion worth of shares, as the company maintained the full year guidance. The increase in net debt is a bit concerning, as the aggressive buybacks appear ill-timed. After all, the economy and housing market might cool down which causes pressure on the operating business as debt costs will increase as well. This was seen already in September, as the company raised $4.75 billion in debt notes at rates between 4.4% and 5.8%, albeit that some of these notes have maturities dates all the way up to 2062.

In November, the company posted a 3% increase in comparable sales as it actually raised the full year outlook which looks better than it is in this inflationary environment. This was actually not seen in the sales guidance, which was lowered to $97-$98 billion, but in the $13.65-$13.80 per share earnings outlook, in part due to accelerated buybacks. This came after the company bought back another $4.0 billion worth of stock during the quarter. By now net debt has risen to $29.8 billion. With EBITDA coming in largely flattish compared to last year, leverage ratios have increased to 2.2 times based on the 2021 EBITDA performance as the company guided for a much lower pace of buybacks in the near term.

Addressing Underperformance

Just ahead of the third quarter earnings report the company cut a deal to sell the Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners in a mere $400 million deal, triggering a $2.1 billion impairment charge. Contrary to what the deal tag suggests, this is a substantial deal, after Lowe's entered the market in 2007 and expanded its operations with the 2016 purchase of RONA.

The deal involves 450 retail and affiliated dealer stores which together represent about 6% of the full year sales outlook, hence nearly $6 billion in sales. The activities have a 60 basis points dilution to the full year operating margin outlook as the phrasing of this left me questioning the real impact.

The original outlook for the year calls for 13.0% adjusted margins on $97.5 billion in sales, about $12.7 billion in operating earnings. Believing that margins otherwise come in 60 basis points higher, that suggests that adjusted for the deal margins are seen at around 13.6%, albeit on just $91.5 billion in sales. If this is correct, it reveals $12.5 billion in expected operating earnings.

That suggests that the divested business might post operating earnings around $200 million, for low single digit margins, yet that reveals that a very low sales price has been fetched with an upfront price of just $400 million.

Concluding Thought

With shares now trading at $200 per share and earnings power trending around $13.75 per share, the multiple has come down to 14–15 times, but there are some caveats to that. For one is the rapid and steep increase in net debt, and second is the fact that earnings seems to be still good at this point in the cycle, as the question is if this can be maintained.

Not seeing a great bargain while the market movements have created bargains in some sold-off areas. I am shying away from Lowe's, or better said do not feel an urge to become involved with the stock. The combination of aggressive buybacks at this point in time, with potential earnings reversals jacking up leverage ratios makes me a bit cautious.