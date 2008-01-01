Creating A Mailbox Money Portfolio

Jan. 09, 2023 9:14 AM ETCE, MO, NTAP
Mailbox Money profile picture
Mailbox Money
14 Followers

Summary

  • Kicking off 2023 with the creation of the Mailbox Money Portfolio.
  • This is a DIY portfolio for individual investors seeking financial independence, founded on a dividend growth strategy that doesn’t require stock picking expertise and/or professional assistance.
  • The MMP utilizes a disciplined, repeatable process that any investor can implement to help identify quality companies trading at reasonable valuations.
  • This inaugural article includes three stock selections each from different sectors.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mailbox Money as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

NetApp Headquarters Sunnyvale

NetApp Headquarters Sunnyvale

JasonDoiy

Mailbox Money Worksheet

Mailbox Money Creations

This article was written by

Mailbox Money profile picture
Mailbox Money
14 Followers
Having worked in financial services for 20+ years, I take a contrarian view to the standard advice and planning provided to individuals contemplating retirement.  My intention is to build a dividend growth portfolio that produces enough income to cover my living expenses.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CE, MO, NTAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.