L'Oréal Vs. Estée Lauder: The Better Pick Will Surprise You

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • In today's article, I will compare U.S.-based cosmetics and personal care company Estée Lauder with its larger and more diversified competitor from Europe - L'Oréal.
  • In addition to an overview of the companies, I discuss past growth and future expectations, dividend track records, and investment risks, including the ownership structure of the companies.
  • Both Estée Lauder and L'Oréal are very profitable, but in several respects, one outperforms the other.
  • Their balance sheets are both of very high quality. L'Oréal's financing structure illustrates the anomalies of the zero-interest rate environment in the Eurozone over the last decade.
  • I will also explain the specifics of L'Oréal's dividend - not only in terms of withholding tax, but also in the context of a loyalty bonus reserved for long-term shareholders.

Jede Frau ist einem beliebten Farbton.

PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The cosmetics industry is a wonderful sector to invest in - it is largely consolidated and dominated by a few large global companies that own the world-leading brands and work tirelessly to maintain their high standards. The

Breakdown of 2021 and fiscal 2022 net sales of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] by business segment, respectively

Figure 1: Breakdown of 2021 and fiscal 2022 net sales of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] by business segment, respectively (own work)

Five-year average net sales growth rates of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL]

Figure 2: Five-year average net sales growth rates of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] (own work)

Adjusted operating margins of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL]

Figure 3: Adjusted operating margins of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] (own work)

Excess cash margins of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL], calculated by subtracting adjusted operating earnings from operating cash flows and dividing by net sales

Figure 4: Excess cash margins of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL], calculated by subtracting adjusted operating earnings from operating cash flows and dividing by net sales (own work)

Cash conversion cycle of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL]

Figure 5: Cash conversion cycle of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] (own work)

Asset turnover of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL]

Figure 6: Asset turnover of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] (own work)

Return on invested capital of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL]

Figure 7: Return on invested capital of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] (own work)

Debt maturity profile of The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] at the end of fiscal 2022 in three-year buckets, compared to its four-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends

Figure 8: Debt maturity profile of The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] at the end of fiscal 2022 in three-year buckets, compared to its four-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends (own work)

Year-over-year dividend growth rates of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL], average growth rates in parentheses

Figure 9: Year-over-year dividend growth rates of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL], average growth rates in parentheses (own work)

Yield on cost projections for L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] (excluding and including the loyalty bonus from 2025 on) and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL], assuming the companies slow down their dividend growth and maintain it at 8% per annum in perpetuity

Figure 10: Yield on cost projections for L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] (excluding and including the loyalty bonus from 2025 on) and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL], assuming the companies slow down their dividend growth and maintain it at 8% per annum in perpetuity (own work)

FAST Graphs plot of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF]

Figure 11: FAST Graphs plot of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

FAST Graphs plot of The Estée Lauder Companies [EL]

Figure 12: FAST Graphs plot of The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL]

Figure 13: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis of L’Oréal [LRLCY, LRLCF] and The Estée Lauder Companies [EL] (own work)

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
4.01K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content is for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment advice. It is not my intention to give financial advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.