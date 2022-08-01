Vision Energy: Burning Cash With Serious Questions About Hydrogen

Jan. 09, 2023 9:55 AM ETVision Energy Corporation (VENG)
Summary

  • Vision Energy is a pre-revenue company trading at almost $1 billion in market cap on the expectation of success in its venture of developing hydrogen infrastructure.
  • Management admits that there are doubts over the company as a sustainable going concern, and there will be equity raises.
  • We are still awaiting news on permits for two locations, and a third is in early stages of approval. These permits are essential to sell stakes in SPVs to backers.
  • While they may or may not be successful in executing the development, we pose to investors serious questions about hydrogen, which may not be viable.
  • You can't create something out of nothing, and that seems to be the hydrogen proposition, which will require resources that cannot be spared.
A hydrogen pipeline illustrating the transformation of the energy sector towards to ecology, carbon neutral, secure and independent energy sources to replace natural gas. 3d rendering

Petmal

Vision Energy (OTCQB:VENG) is a developer of infrastructure for the production of hydrogen energy. Its business model is quite straightforward, which is to propose plans to develop hydrogen infrastructure in various places in the EU. They are going to join

Green and blue are just two colors that make up the diverse and varied rainbow of hydrogen colors

Types of Hydrogen Production (Spectra)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

