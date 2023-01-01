One of my favorite things to do with my spare time on weekends is reading Seeking Alpha articles by authors I follow on stocks I own. This helps me both as an investor as well as a contributor myself. I find myself agreeing with some and disagreeing with some. All is fair in love and investing. I just submitted a rebuttal article on another stock, but this article on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is more like an addendum to another Seeking Alpha article I agree with.
David Alton Clark ("DAC") threw a curveball with his recent article on AT&T, with the title suggesting a possible dividend cut but the actual article negating the concerns. Goes to show it is never safe to judge a book by its cover! I am presenting this article to add a few more points to the discussion about AT&T's dividend safety. Let us get into the details.
I've stated in many of my articles that I prefer using Free Cash Flow ("FCF") over Earnings Per share ("EPS") for the following reasons:
Let's now evaluate AT&T's dividend coverage based on free cash flow.
I think most of us will agree that a 60% payout ratio is comfortable enough, especially when you factor in the near 6% yield and a forward earnings multiple of 7. But how does AT&T's closest competitor, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) fare using the same metrics? Since the world of investing is all about picking the best option available, it makes sense to compare with the closest alternatives.
Although I prefer FCF, let us look at EPS as well to ensure all bases are covered. AT&T's forward EPS of $2.61 means the payout ratio is an even more comfortable 42.50%. Verizon's payout ratio using forward EPS is 50%. Although the difference here is not as stark as with FCF, AT&T still trumps Verizon. Overall, if AT&T's dividend is at risk, then Verizon is in an even bigger danger based on Free cash flow and earnings.
On a stand-alone basis too, AT&T seems to be heading in the right direction. The CFO recently updated shareholders, highlighting the strong demand in wireless, their continued focus on cutting costs while continuing to invest in related growth areas like 5G and fiber. In what should be a reassurance to investors, he mentioned the company "expects to use cash after dividends to reduce debt until that time". By "that time", the CFO referenced their target to bring net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA target to 2.5, while the generally accepted ratio for this is 3.
All these changes have not gone unnoticed as AT&T's earnings estimates have been revised to the upside quite frequently as shown below. This also underlines the fact notion that the stock market is in a period of rotation where undervalued players like AT&T get their dues while the high multiple players get their due shellacking.
AT&T did and does have some problems that I am highlighting below. Trust is paramount in the world of investing. It is safe to say AT&T's management has lost quite a bit of investor trust over the last decade or so at least with their mindless acquisition spree leading to debt and an eventual dividend cut (or spin-off if you want to call it that). Hence, an addition to free cash flow based dividend coverage, I will be watching three other factors with AT&T.
AT&T surprised investors with a relatively strong performance in 2022. I expect 2023 to be a reasonable year as well as the stock is still undervalued fundamentally, and the business fundamentals are lining up as well. While a dividend increase will be the cherry on top, the combination of FCF strength, earnings strength, and business fundamentals make it unlikely that a dividend cut is on the cards.
