Like Passive Income? Buy Spirit Realty Capital's 6.6% Yield

Jan. 09, 2023 10:34 AM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)KIM, O
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.63K Followers

Summary

  • Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is growing its adjusted funds from operations fast.
  • Spirit Realty Capital’s portfolio exhibits robust key metrics.
  • The trust’s stock has a compelling valuation based on FFO.

REIT real estate investment trust symbol. Concept words REIT real estate investment trust on wooden blocks on a beautiful wooden background. Business REIT real estate investment trust concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) is a well-managed commercial real estate investment trust ("REIT") with a strong annualized base rent growth forecast for 2023.

The trust benefits from commercial real estate recovery following the pandemic and has

Portfolio Overview

Portfolio Overview (Spirit Realty Capital)

Occupancy Rates

Occupancy Rates (Spirit Realty Capital)

Escalation Types

Escalation Types (Spirit Realty Capital)

Adjusted Funds From Operations

Adjusted Funds From Operations (Spirit Realty Capital)

Adjusted FFO Forecast

Adjusted FFO Forecast (Spirit Realty Capital)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.63K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.