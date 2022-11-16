SMART Global: Get Smart With This Growing Technology Company

Jan. 09, 2023 10:00 AM ETSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)AMD, MU, NVDA
Damon Judd
Summary

  • SMART Global's IPS business is growing at nearly 80% YOY and demand remains strong for AI and HPC applications in 2023.
  • The LED business has experienced weakness due to China's Covid lockdowns and reduced global demand.
  • Memory solutions have suffered from global pricing pressures and weakened demand but could see a pickup in 2023 as the economy recovers.

Central processing unit and electronic circuit.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Nearly a year ago today, I covered SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH), a reasonably priced technology company experiencing global growth in a variety of innovative technologies that offers potential for capital appreciation as the global

SGH summary January 2022

Seeking Alpha

IPS summary

Q1 FY23 earnings call

A picture containing text Description automatically generated

Q1 FY23 earnings call

memory solutions summary

Q1 FY23 earnings call

EPS surprises

Seeking Alpha

SGH chart

Seeking Alpha

Damon Judd
Damon Judd
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SGH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

