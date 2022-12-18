What To Watch With BlackRock's Upcoming Q4 Earnings

Jan. 09, 2023 10:30 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)2 Comments
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Marketplace

Summary

  • Investors should review management's comments at a recent sell-side conference and the sell-side analysts' consensus financial projections in determining the chances of a Q4 2022 earnings beat for BLK.
  • I am predicting that BlackRock will report better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings this Friday, considering decent fund inflows and modest market expectations.
  • I raise my rating for BLK to a Buy, following an assessment of BlackRock's near-term financial outlook and long-term growth prospects.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Blackrock Posts 22 Percent Increase In Quarterly Profits

Andrew Burton

Elevator Pitch

My rating for BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) stock is a Buy.

I previously previewed BLK's financial results for the third quarter of last year with my prior article for BlackRock written on October 10, 2022. The focus of

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
9.44K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.