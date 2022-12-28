2 Trends That Will Make Energy Even More Profitable In 2023

Jan. 09, 2023 11:31 AM ETXLE, CVX, EOG, PXD, XOM
Daniel Dicker profile picture
Daniel Dicker
532 Followers

Summary

  • Oil and gas stocks were by far the best investments in 2022.
  • There are two trends that are reversing and making energy investment possibly even more stellar in 2023 than in 2022.
  • Three temporary roadblocks that could disappear will make oil and gas shine again in 2023.
Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

commodities vs. the S&P index 2008-2022

Commodities vs. S&P (Rotation Report)

For this first article of 2023, I’m not going to get granular – I don't think we need get excited about oil and gas, at least for the first few weeks of 2023. Instead, I want to try and get a

This article was written by

Daniel Dicker profile picture
Daniel Dicker
532 Followers
Dan is a former contributor at CNBC as well as former contributor at Realmoney.com and OilPrice.com where he writes on the energy markets and investing in the energy space. He has also lent his expertise as an oil markets analyst in hundreds of live radio and television broadcasts on Bloomberg, CNBC, Nightly Business Report, CNN, MSNBC, and ABC News, among others. http://www.dandicker.com/

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, RRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.