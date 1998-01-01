Palo Alto Networks: Too Pricey For An Investment

Jan. 09, 2023 11:50 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • Palo Alto is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. The company's value proposition is designed to detect and prevent both known and unknown threats.
  • Although I acknowledge strong secular growth tailwinds, at FWD x5.9 EV/Sales, PANW stock is trading too expensive to warrant an investment, in my opinion.
  • In addition, I am concerned about Palo Alto's cost structure, which discloses more than $1 billion of share-based compensation per year.
  • Personally, to balance the risk/reward for PANW stock, I see approximately 44% downside.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Thesis

At FWD x5.9 EV/Sales and x30 EV/EBIT, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is trading too expensive to warrant an investment, in my opinion. Although I acknowledge that the company is likely to benefit from a strong growth tailwind in the

PANW vs SPY YTD

Seeking Alpha

PANW overview

PANW Q3 2022 results

Cybersecurity market estimate

McKinsey

Palo Alto Income Statement

Seeking Alpha

Palo Alto Cash Flow statement

Seeking Alpha

PANW valuation multiples

Seeking Alpha

PANW valuation

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculation

PANW valuation sensitivity table

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.45K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.