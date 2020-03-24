ContextLogic: Risk/Reward Is Amazing If Turnaround Is Successful

Jan. 09, 2023 12:10 PM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
208 Followers

Summary

  • The global ecommerce market is huge.
  • WISH is showing positive signs in its turnaround, but it is still very early.
  • The risk/reward ratio is tremendous as the business is valued as if it is worth nothing.
Young woman online shopping using the laptop at home

FG Trade

Thesis highlight

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) has tremendous upside if they manage a turnaround. I am recommending to buy a small position to gain exposure, and monitor the turnaround progress.

The entire thesis falls on management ability to turn this asset around

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
208 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.