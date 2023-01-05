W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is an independent oil and gas producer that focuses its E&P activities in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has benefited significantly from the recovery in the energy markets, particularly in natural gas. As such, WTI posted a 1Y total return of more than 42%, significantly outperforming its 5Y and 10Y total return CAGR of 3.7% and -10.6%, respectively.
W&T's exposure to natural gas has also increased markedly. For instance, natural gas revenue accounted for 42.7% of its FQ3'22 revenue, up from just 17.9% in FQ3'19.
However, its natural gas operations have also undergone significant volatility over the last few months, as NYMEX natural gas futures (NG1:COM) have plunged more than 60% from their August highs.
Notwithstanding, the company highlighted that it had hedged 100% of its FQ4 natural gas volume and about 20% of its oil volume. Notably, the natural gas hedges were entered "in conjunction with a non-recourse term loan."
Moreover, With WTI down nearly 45% from its November highs, the market has likely baked in significant downside risks on its E&P revenue.
Accordingly, the consensus estimates indicate that WTI could undergo a significant moderation phase through Q4'23, before recovering. As a result, investors need to consider whether a recovery in 2024 is possible, even as its production volume in 2023 is expected to remain robust.
Notably, W&T expects "a potentially very large production increase going into [the] latter part of 2023." Hence, the company appears confident of the medium-term recovery of the energy sector, despite worsening macroeconomic headwinds.
We believe investors need to watch China's recovery carefully as it reopens rapidly from its COVID restrictions. While the initial COVID surge is expected to peak in line with the Chinese New Year festivities, its consumption, property, and manufacturing recovery is expected to be bumpy.
With W&T having no reported oil hedges going into 2024 as of November 8, management is likely banking on a strong recovery in crude oil futures moving forward.
OPEC+ remains a mitigating factor against weaker-than-expected recovery demand from China. Moreover, the Biden Administration is expected to replenish the SPR, even though it has yet to make a move, as the received offers didn't meet its requirements.
WTI last traded at an NTM EBITDA multiple of 2.5x, well below its 10Y average of 4.7x. Hence, it's pretty clear that the market has yet to re-rate WTI despite its remarkable recovery. We believe market operators have astutely priced in the crash in natural gas futures, as those spikes in August/September 2022 were not sustainable.
As such, we believe that WTI's forward natural gas revenue performance has likely been de-risked. Hence, it should help lift its performance, as we postulate a potential bottoming in NG1.
Moreover, WTI's price action has also been relatively constructive on its medium-term chart. However, we gleaned that it's at a critical juncture, with buyers needing to defend its 50-week moving average or 50-week MA (blue line), vital to sustaining its bullish bias.
Despite that, we believe that a cautious opportunity has appeared, as its momentum is also oversold. However, investors need to watch its potential recovery closely. If sellers reject a recovery of its 50-week MA decisively, it could indicate early signs of an unconstructive trend reversal, suggesting further caution.
Rating: Cautious Buy.
Note: As with our cautious/speculative ratings, it's critical for investors to consider appropriate risk management strategies, including pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within an appropriate risk exposure.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm JR, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.
Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries.
Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments