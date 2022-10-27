Compañía de Minas Buenaventura: H2 2023 Should Be Better

Summary

  • Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $195.42 million, down from $220.36 million in the same quarter a year ago but up 30.2% sequentially.
  • Consolidated Gold production was 49,789 Au Oz and 1,906,679 Ag Oz in 3Q22.
  • I recommend accumulating BVN between $7.4 and $7.7 with lower support at $7.
Ingots of pure gold, silver and copper on a rocky ground with flowing water. , valuable minerals

Oat_Phawat

Introduction

The Lima-based Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) released its third-quarter 2022 results on October 27, 2022.

This article aims to look at the company's recent history, including the third quarter earnings, and find a way to invest profitably

Map

BVN Quick assets presentation (BVN Presentation)

Chart

BVN Gold Silver Copper price 1-Year (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

BVN Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is Cash from operations minus CapEx.

Chart

BVN Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly gold production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Silver production consolidated history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly base metals history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Gold and Silver prices (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN Quarterly Attributable AISC History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BVN TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mainly trade short-term BVN and hold a small long-term position as explained in my article.

