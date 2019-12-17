Mosaic: Top Reasons To Be Bullish

Jan. 09, 2023 12:51 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Mosaic's share price has fallen out of favor of late.
  • A discussion of the dynamics stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • While also highlighting Mosaic's recent expected Q4 revenue estimates.
  • Plus a discussion of the low stocks-to-use ratio and what this means for the fertilizer sector.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Tractor cultivating field at spring

valio84sl/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) share price left 2022 on the back foot. But I believe that 2023 is going to be a strong year for Mosaic.

There are several elements that will provide a tailwind to

Mosaic October/November volumes figures

Mosaic October/November volumes figures

Mosaic October/November Sales Figures

Mosaic October/November Sales Figures

MOS analysts' revenue estimates

MOS analysts' revenue estimates

Chart
Data by YCharts

MOS Q3 2022

MOS Q3 2022

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.26K Followers
Offering high potential upside versus the broad market
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.