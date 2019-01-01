RADCOM Adds New Customer, Hits An Inflection Point

Summary

  • RADCOM Ltd. announced a new customer win with an undisclosed operator in North America for its RADCOM ACE solution to deliver real-time insights into the client’s network performance.
  • RADCOM is selling its assurance solutions to “early adopters” in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. As standalone 5G implementations increase, we see the start of a domino effect.
  • RADCOM achieved its thirteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and forecasted double-digit growth for 2023. New wins like the just-announced North American operator may only accelerate RADCOM’s trajectory.
  • Rakuten Symphony partnership could represent the key to reach more Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers and should further accelerate RADCOM's growth. We speculate this new win may be Rakuten-related.
  • A positive snowball effect may self-generate over the next few years. We believe that the company has gained positive momentum and finally reached its inflection point.

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) recently announced a new customer win with a mobile operator in North America for its RADCOM ACE solution.

This undisclosed Telecom is described as a mobile operator running an existing 4G network, and expanding its 5G coverage nationwide.

5G worldwide deployments

5G worldwide deployments (Author chart, source: Global Mobile Suppliers Association)

RADCOM milestones

RADCOM milestones (Author chart, company's data )

Sfondo creativo, mano maschile che tiene un telefono con un ologramma 5G sullo sfondo della città. Il concetto di rete 5G, Internet mobile ad alta velocità, reti di nuova generazione. Spazio di copia, Supporti misti.

MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock via Getty Images

RADCOM domino effect

RADCOM domino effect (Author chart )

Paolo Gorgo' founded Nortia Research to pursue his passion for equity research. Paolo is an Italy-based investor who mostly analyzes distressed debt and turnaround cases. On Seeking Alpha, he started covering the Telecommunications Infrastructure and Colocation Industry, whose turnaround has been impressive - see his article: "Equinix's Journey From IPO To The Nasdaq 100 Through Near Bankruptcy". Paolo's commentary has been quoted both by news organizations like Reuters and listed companies like Equinix, Switch and Data, TelX (Digital Realty), etc. He can be reached at: admin [at] nortiaresearch [dot] com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RDCM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

