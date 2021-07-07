Educational Development Corp.: Odious Quarterly Results Necessitate A Rethink Of Downside Risk

Jan. 09, 2023 2:12 PM ETEducational Development Corporation (EDUC)
Monocle Accounting Research profile picture
Monocle Accounting Research
577 Followers

Summary

  • FQ3 results were indisputably terrible, in what historically has been the company’s best quarter of the year.
  • Any hope of a reinstatement of EDUC’s quarterly dividend in the near-term has likely been dashed.
  • Questions about whether investors are getting the complete picture from the company’s management in a critical KPI disclosure continue.
  • New disclosures in EDUC’s 10-Q filing reveal the extent to which the Publishing segment has been damaged.
  • If the company remains a going concern, EDUC’s equity is fairly valued at $1.00 per share in our opinion.
Screwed up dollar notes in a pile on fire

SKrow

It is likely that many of our followers know that Multi-Level Marketing (“MLM”) company Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) is one of our most carefully and thoroughly researched stocks. The volume of our research analyses and follow-on comments published on Seeking

This article was written by

Monocle Accounting Research profile picture
Monocle Accounting Research
577 Followers
Equity research; longs and shorts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.