Changing My Tune On Perdoceo Education

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.27K Followers

Summary

  • Since I last reviewed this stock 4 1/2 years ago, the company has been consistently profitable. Additionally, the capital structure remains rock solid in my view.
  • At the same time, the shares have come down in price quite nicely. The valuation is currently "ok, not great" in my opinion.
  • Thankfully it's possible to hedge the long position somewhat with a covered write strategy. I'll be employing that this week.
Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

It’s been about 4 ½ years since I wrote my “avoid” piece on Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO), formerly “Career Education”, and in that time the shares have fallen about 15% against a gain of 36.25% for the S&P 500. I absolutely hate to

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.27K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although technically I have no position here yet, I'll be buying 1,000 shares and selling the calls described in this article this week.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.