The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) CEO Bharat Masrani presents at Canadian Bank CEO Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.1K Followers

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Canadian Bank CEO Conference January 9, 2023 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Bharat Masrani - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Darko Mihelic - Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services

Darko Mihelic

Hi, Bharat. Good to see you. Thanks for coming.

Bharat Masrani

Good to see you. Sorry. I have a bad cold, but i don't have COVID. Got tested. So you're okay with that.

Darko Mihelic

It's okay. I had COVID over the holidays.

Bharat Masrani

You did?

Darko Mihelic

I Did. I've had it twice now, surprisingly.

Bharat Masrani

Twice.

Darko Mihelic

Yeah, I've had twice now in my life.

Bharat Masrani

Wow, that's something.

Darko Mihelic

I had it once, but, not twice.

Bharat Masrani

Hopefully, not twice. How are you doing?

Darko Mihelic

I'm doing well. Thank you for joining us today.

Bharat Masrani

Great to be here though as usual.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darko Mihelic

So before we begin, I'm just going to remind everybody that Bharat's comments today may include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from forecasts, projections or conclusions in these statements. Listeners can find additional details in the public filings of TD Bank Group.

So with that out of the way, the topic of the day has been capital with the changes in the DSB regime and in your situation, we have the closing of a couple of acquisitions coming up. So maybe we can talk about how that might impact your capital position and whether or not you see the need for raising equity here or maybe potentially if the DSB is raised later on this summer?

Bharat Masrani

I think I'm trying to remember the exact number, but, we closed off a year at what 16.2%, 16.2% tier one capital and I think when we talked about post

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.