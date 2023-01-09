Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

Jan. 09, 2023 2:15 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)
Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Gorevic - CEO

Mala Murthy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - J.P. Morgan

Lisa Gill

Good morning. Are we good to go? Good morning. My name is Lisa Gill and I'm the healthcare services analyst with JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure this morning that we have with us Teladoc Health. Presenting for Teladoc Health, will be CEO, Jason Gorevic. And then for the Q&A session, CFO, Mala Murthy will join me here at the table.

With that, let me turn it over to Jason. Jason?

Jason Gorevic

Thanks, Lisa, and thanks, everybody for joining us this morning. It's so nice to be back in sunny San Francisco. Really happy to be back in person after a bit of a hiatus. But as I think about the last three years, an awful lot has changed. When we were here three years ago, we were pre-pandemic. Telehealth was something that some people knew about, people had engaged. But I would say, legitimately, people didn't really appreciate the scope and the scale of what telehealth could do.

Virtual care now is expected to deliver on the full scope of consumers' healthcare needs. And at Teladoc Health, our mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. We do that through a comprehensive, broad and deep telehealth platform.

Our virtual care platform now serves over 80 million people and that platform enabled over 21 million visits just last year in 2022. Because of the fact that we deliver over a 0.5 billion digital health interactions through 30,000 providers on our platform and deliver unmatched consumer experience with over a 60 Net Promoter Score. Teladoc Health is

