Commercial Metals Company Is Small But Mighty

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • 2023 Will Present New Challenges for Commercial Metals Company.
  • Commercial Metals' balance sheet improvement provides future flexibility and strength against macro headwinds.
  • Commercial Metals Company valuations remain reasonable.

Rolled metal warehouse. Many packs of metal bars on the shelves

Nordroden

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) produces and recycles steel and steel products through a range of assets, including recycling facilities, eight mini mills, two micro mills, and fabrication facilities in the United States and Poland. CMC is a leading producer of rebar in

balance sheet leverage

Commercial Metals

CMC comps

Bloomberg/Analyst estimates

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.03K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.