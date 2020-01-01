Beaten-Down MaxLinear Starting To Look More Interesting

Jan. 09, 2023 4:05 PM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)AVGO, MRVL, ON, SIMO1 Comment
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.17K Followers

Summary

  • A weaker outlook for cable broadband growth, combined with underwhelming performance in high-speed interconnect and an iffy acquisition have hit MaxLinear shares hard.
  • Cable broadband subscriptions are likely to contract after pandemic-driven growth, but fiber gateways could be a lucrative new opportunity starting in 2023.
  • The acquisition of WiFi assets from Intel has been transformative, with WiFi share and attach growth driving strong results in Connectivity.
  • The financial arguments for acquiring Silicon Motion seem sound, but management's M&A track record outside of home broadband/connectivity is questionable and the strategic benefits are low.
  • Even with a more challenging near-term outlook, the current share price seems to overly discount the long-term opportunities in Broadband, Connectivity, and Infrastructure (including 5G).
People checking refurbished hardware

nd3000/iStock via Getty Images

The last year has been a rough one for MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), with the shares down about 46% (underperforming the broader semiconductor market by almost 20%) despite strong growth in the company’s WiFi connectivity business. Not only have investors become more cautious

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.17K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.