We value BBKCF using a blend of peer multiples and a DCF methodology. BBKCF’s valuation is challenging given its early stage and the limited number of publicly traded pure-play cryptocurrency companies. We believe the companies in the table below are the most relevant publicly traded peers for valuing BBKCF. We value BBKCF at 2.0x FY:25 sales of U.S.$26.3 million, which is at a slight discount to Coinbase (COIN) (due to its large size) but at a premium to the other peer group given its strong growth prospects and the fact that it is one of only a handful of Canada-based crypto trading platform to be fully regulated and publicly traded. In our view, investing in regulated trading platforms offers a lower-risk method of participating in the crypto economy versus investing directly in underlying cryptos. We discount the target price back at our computed cost of capital of 12.4%. We arrive at a peer group multiple-based target price of U.S.$0.19, which we discount back to U.S.$0.15.
We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the first five years and then grows EBIT at a 20% rate over years six to eight and at 3% thereafter. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 12.4%. Our DCF produces a value of U.S.$ 0.53 (or C$0.73).
The combination of U.S.$0.15 at 50% and U.S.$0.53 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of U.S.$0.34, which we round up to U.S.$0.35 (or C$0.48).
The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide a quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBKCF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments