Novartis AG (NVS) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 09, 2023 3:16 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS), NVSEF
Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 9, 2023 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Vasant Narasimhan - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Richard Vosser

Welcome to the Novartis presentation at the 41st JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Richard Vosser, European pharma analyst at JPMorgan. It's my great pleasure to introduce Vas Narasimhan, the CEO of Novartis. Before I hand over to him for his presentation, I'd just remind you that the – we will transition after 20 minutes to Q&A in this room, no moving, which is a big round of applause clearly. And there will be microphones. So there'll be people – so just put up your hand, I'll indicate, and we'll do questions that way. Awesome. Vas, good to see you.

Vasant Narasimhan

Thank you, Richard. Hi, everyone. Great to be here back in person at JPMorgan. Novartis has a 250-year history. And throughout that history, we've had to constantly reinvent the company. And most recently, when you think about the creation of Novartis 25 years ago in its current format, we were a healthcare conglomerate with eight different units, spanning everything from nutritionals and animal health to, of course, innovative medicines, pharmaceuticals and oncology.

Today, I have the opportunity to – I'm sorry, have to go back here, to really introduce the company in its next form as a pure-play innovative medicines company. Because with the planned spin of Sandoz, for the first time in our history, we will really be a focused company with a focused strategy, and we believe that's a strategy that can create sustained value for shareholders, and importantly – more importantly, sustained value for patients, healthcare and of course, all of the stakeholders that we serve.

Now our vision is to

