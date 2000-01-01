IXJ: Long-Term Buy On Global Healthcare Tailwinds

Summary

  • iShares Global Healthcare ETF has beaten the S&P 500 over the past 5 years while having less volatility.
  • The IXJ ETF is full of high-quality companies and is globally diversified, lowering the risk of being too focused in the United States.
  • IXJ has a solid 1.24% dividend yield, which combined with its stability makes it a great option for retirees.
  • Growing healthcare spending globally is a continued tailwind for IXJ as wealthy countries continue to increase spending.

pharmaceutical packing production line conveyer

kynny

Healthcare continues to grow in importance around the world, with the United States, Europe, and China all having aging populations. Spending continues to increase globally, and medical technology is allowing an improved quality of life. As you can see below, the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (

Top 10 Holdings

I have worked professionally in finance in the great white north for many years. I am focused on software companies, medical technology and leaders of innovation. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I prefer Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I also buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. If it's on sale and the fundamentals are strong I will tell you about it. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - time is money. My articles tend to be at points of expected reversal, or strong post earnings rallies.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IXJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

