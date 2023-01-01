FIW: Because The Planet Is Running Out Of Potable Water

Summary

  • The planet is suffering from a severe lack of potable water - and that is increasingly true even here in the United States.
  • The First Trust Water ETF invests in companies that provide solutions: water testing, treatment, infrastructure, pumps, utilities, distribution, and purification and filtration, for example.
  • The fund has an admirable 10-year average annual return of 12.6%, and the primary investment opportunity here is for capital appreciation, not income.

Aerial View of Reflection Canyon, Lake Powell

Justinreznick/iStock via Getty Images

The First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) tracks the ISE Clean Edge Water Index and is an excellent way for investors to benefit from the growing global crisis: the lack of potable water. And for those

Global Water Scarcity

UNICEF

FIW ETF Top-10 Holdings

First Trust

FIW Sub-Sector Allocation

First Trust

FIW ETF Performance

First Trust

FIW ETF Valuation

First Trust

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FIW, XLU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

