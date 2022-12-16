Algonquin: Likely To Sell Atlantica

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • Algonquin will likely need to accelerate and amplify its capital recycling strategy to complete the Kentucky Power acquisition.
  • The most likely asset for the company to divest, is Algonquin’s 44.2% stake in Atlantica.
  • The combination of the Atlantica divestment and a 50% cut to the dividend would free up almost $1.5B in the first year.
  • While this cash could fund the Kentucky Power deal, it could result in a change in Algonquin's business mix to have a greater focus on its regulated utilities business at the expense of its renewable business.
  • If the business mix moves further towards the regulated side, the company may see a lower valuation multiple going forward.

Supercell thunderstorm over a wind farm in Kansas

mdesigner125/iStock via Getty Images

Recent FERC Decision

The latest trouble for embattled utility, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) comes from a recent decision from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) denying Algonquin's proposed acquisition of Kentucky Power from

AQN Business Revenue Mix

AQN Business Revenue Mix (Algonquin)

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.86K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AQN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.