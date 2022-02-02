Google: Quick Recovery Unlikely

Summary

  • Alphabet collapsed around 42% from its all-time-high marked on February 2, 2022 during the ongoing bear market.
  • While it could be tempting to buy considering the share price decline, my two fair value calculations indicate at most a fair valuation without a margin of safety.
  • Additionally, both from a technical and a macroeconomic point of view, further downward pressure seems highly likely.

Parent Company Of Google, Alphabet Reports Quarterly Earnings

1. Introduction

We are in the midst of a bear market and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) collapsed around 42% from its all-time high of $151.55 on February 2, 2022.

Consequently, Alphabet has underperformed all the major indices, such as the

Price % off high - Alphabet vs indices

Price % off high - Alphabet vs indices (YCharts)

Performance of Dow Jones stocks

Performance of Dow Jones stocks (Finviz)

Alphabet fair value calculation based on DCF

Alphabet fair value calculation based on DCF (Author's calculation)

Apple fair value calculation based on EPS

Alphabet fair value calculation based on EPS (Author's calculation)

Alphabet chart - stuck in a downtrend

Alphabet chart - stuck in a downtrend (Finviz)

Alphabet chart - caught in a downtrend

Alphabet chart - caught in a downtrend (TradingView)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

