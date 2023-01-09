Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 9, 2023 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Joaquin Duato - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I am Chris Schott at JPMorgan and it's my pleasure to be hosting a fireside chat with Joaquin Duato, Chairman and CEO of JNJ today. So, Joaquin, Happy New Year and...

Joaquin Duato

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Schott

Thanks for -- thanks for joining us. I thought I might just kick-off the conversation, you're about a year into the CEO role and let's just hear somewhat your top priorities for the Company as we think about 2023 and beyond. And kind of what you're most focused on in the role right now.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you, Chris, and thank you for inviting us, Johnson & Johnson to participate once again in the conference. So, the overarching goal for Johnson & Johnson, it's to be able to deliver sustained growth for patients and shareholders and that's something that we do while being squarely focused on the patient in everything we do, and also working with the values of our credo as we have done during a long period of time.

So, when I think about that and I think about Johnson & Johnson being one year in the role of CEO, I always wonder how can we sustain the success and the reputation of Johnson & Johnson during that long period of time, not only in 2022 or 2023, but in this decade and beyond.

And I always think Johnson & Johnson has to evolve. So, when you think about our decision to separate our consumer business and create two new companies, the new Consumer Health company and the new Johnson & Johnson around pharmaceuticals and medical technology, you have

