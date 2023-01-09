Biogen Inc. (BIIB) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 9, 2023 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Viehbacher - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - J.P. Morgan

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at J.P. Morgan. And it's my pleasure to be hosting a fireside chat with Chris Viehbacher, who joined Biogen Inc. a little bit less than two months ago as CEO. So, Chris, happy New Year, and thanks for joining us today.

Chris Viehbacher

Thanks, Chris. Happy New Year to you, too.

Chris Schott

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Schott

So, maybe just to kick off, it seems like you're joining a company that's kind of at crossroads. So, we've got, obviously, a very exciting new launch in the Alzheimer's side. We've got a large pipeline, but one I think is viewed as kind of high-risk, high-reward. And we've got a base business that's got some LOE pressures. So, can you talk about the key challenges that you see facing Biogen right now? And how your kind of plan to prioritize these as you think about your tenure as CEO?

Chris Viehbacher

Yes. I mean -- so, Biogen was founded over 40 years ago. I'm guessing they were at the very first of this J.P. Morgan conferences 41 times ago, right, because I think it's probably more than 41 years ago.

Chris Schott

Yeah.

Chris Viehbacher

And it's been a very narrowly-focused company on multiple sclerosis and very successful, but of course, that is now something we're calling, basically, a melting iceberg. It's not a patent cliff, but it's not got growth perspectives. And my job, as I see it, is to restore the company to sustainable growth. So, there are a number of levers for that. First, we look inside the company, and the two biggest opportunities, I mean, quite honestly, having two blockbuster products to launch

