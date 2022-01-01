British American Tobacco: Huge Opportunities In New Products

Jan. 09, 2023 7:27 PM ETBritish American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
409 Followers

Summary

  • British American Tobacco outperformed the S&P 500 index by a wide margin last year and I expect this trend to continue.
  • The company's new products are showing strong growth and should open up a lot more opportunities.
  • The markets for these new products are huge as the adoption rate for non-combustible continues to increase.
  • It is currently trading at a cheap valuation compared to peers while having a better growth prospect.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

Woman Holding Vape And Tobacco Cigarettes

AndreyPopov

Investment Thesis

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has been underperforming the broader indexes since the massive drop in 2018. However, the company’s share price showed surprisingly strong resilience last year, up 18.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index which is down 19.4%. I

Chart
Data by YCharts

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
409 Followers
I am a student studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.