This ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. Holdings and their weights change over time: reviews are updated when necessary.
The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) was launched on 09/24/2019. As of writing, it has 1281 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 2.68% and a total expense ratio of 0.36%. Distributions are paid semi-annually. AVDV is an actively managed fund investing in small caps with value and profitability characteristics. It doesn’t track an index.
As described in the prospectus by Avantis Investors,
The portfolio managers define “value characteristics” mainly as adjusted book/price ratio (though other price to fundamental ratios may be considered). The portfolio managers define “profitability” mainly as adjusted cash from operations to book value ratio (though other ratios may be considered). The portfolio managers may also consider other factors when selecting a security, including industry classification, the past performance of the security relative to other securities, its liquidity, its float, and tax, governance or cost considerations.
Despite its name, AVDV is quite balanced between mid-cap companies (about 55% of asset value) and small caps (about 45%).
I will use the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) as a benchmark. Japan is by far the heaviest country with 27% of asset value, followed by the U.K. (14%), Canada (11%) and Australia (10%). Other countries are below 5%. Compared to VSS, AVDV significantly overweights Japan, the U.K. and Australia. The next chart plots the top 10 countries, representing 84% of assets.
The portfolio has three major sectors: Industrials (21%), financials and materials (19% each). Consumer discretionary and energy are at 11%, then other sectors are below 5%. Compared to VSS, AVDV overweights financials, materials and energy. It underweights real estate, technology, healthcare, and utilities.
As expected for a value exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), AVDV is much cheaper than VSS regarding the usual valuation ratios, listed in the next table.
|
AVDV
|
VSS
|
Price / Earnings TTM
|
6.92
|
10.66
|
Price / Book
|
0.9
|
1.27
|
Price / Sales
|
0.51
|
0.84
|
Price / Cash Flow
|
4.34
|
7.54
(Data source: Fidelity.)
The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table, represent 6.12% of asset value. The heaviest one weights 0.78%, so risks related to individual stocks are very low.
|
NAME
|
ISIN
|
WEIGHT
|
COUNTRY
|
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG COMMON STOCK CHF1.0
|
CH0225173167
|
0.78%
|
SWITZERLAND
|
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC COMMON STOCK GBP1.109245
|
GB00BZ4BQC70
|
0.70%
|
UNITED KINGDOM
|
PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LTD COMMON STOCK USD.01
|
BMG684371393
|
0.62%
|
HONG KONG
|
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO COMMON STOCK NPV
|
IT0000784196
|
0.60%
|
ITALY
|
ILUKA RESOURCES LTD COMMON STOCK
|
AU000000ILU1
|
0.58%
|
AUSTRALIA
|
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP COMMON STOCK NPV
|
CA22576C1014
|
0.58%
|
CANADA
|
AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE + SYSTEM COMMON STOCK
|
AT0000969985
|
0.58%
|
AUSTRIA
|
ASR NEDERLAND NV COMMON STOCK EUR.16
|
NL0011872643
|
0.57%
|
NETHERLANDS
|
TATE + LYLE PLC COMMON STOCK GBP.2916667
|
GB00BP92CJ43
|
0.56%
|
UNITED KINGDOM
|
LANXESS AG COMMON STOCK
|
DE0005470405
|
0.55%
|
GERMANY
Since inception, AVDV beats VSS by almost 10 percentage points in total return, and it is on par with the U.S small-cap index iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). A 3-year history is too short to assess a strategy, but it is encouraging.
|
since 10/1/2019
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
AVDV
|
24.74%
|
6.98%
|
-43.01%
|
0.28
|
25.13%
|
VSS
|
14.92%
|
4.34%
|
-39.81%
|
0.16
|
23.11%
|
IWM
|
24.77%
|
6.99%
|
-41.07%
|
0.29
|
25.75%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
The next chart compares all global small-cap ETFs with more than $500,000 in asset value, since AVDV inception. AVDV outperforms all of them. The only one coming close is the iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF).
Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF is an actively managed international small-cap fund focused on value and profitability. It is much cheaper than a global small-cap benchmark regarding valuation metrics. As profitability is part of the strategy, we can expect AVDV to avoid a lot of value traps. Almost 60% of asset value is in 3 sectors: industrials, materials and financials, with about 20% in each of them. No sector weights more than 21%, and no holding weights more than 1%. Japan is the heaviest country with 27%. Price history is short, but promising: since its inception, AVDV has beaten most, if not all, of its competitors in the same category. Moreover, the yield of 2.7% is attractive for dividend-oriented investors who are looking for international diversification.
For transparency, a part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (AVDV is not part of it) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.
This article was written by
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
