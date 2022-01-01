VioletaStoimenova

After our comps analysis between Aegon (NYSE:AEG) and NN Group NV (OTCPK:NNGPF), today we are back analyzing the Dutch insurance sector. When we released our analysis in April 2020, our preference was for Aegon, which delivered a stock price appreciation of more than 200% compared to NN Group which was up by only 43%. At that time, Aegon was also offering a better dividend yield with a lower payout ratio whereas, as mentioned, NN was looking safer

from a solvency ratio perspective, but from a shareholder remuneration policy perspective and considering long-term earnings power, Aegon is not only cheaper but more vigorous of a pick in this sector, and for that reason, it's our Dutch insurance pick.

It was definitely a good call; however, here at the Lab, we believe that now NN offers an interesting entry point. We also follow up on Aegon's latest quarterly results - Q1 performance and half-year account. Here below we explain our main key takeaways:

First of all, NN hosted a capital market day in mid-November. This was not favored by the Wall Street investor community, and the company's long-term objectives were lower than analyst expectations. More importantly, the €250 million share repurchase agreement was lower than anticipated. Looking at the consensus, on average, they were pricing €500/€550 million. Our readers know that we prefer a dividend per share increase versus a buyback; however, NN Group explicitly said that the annual buyback was "at least €250 million" and additional excess cash might be returned to shareholders (Fig 1). Indeed, we believe is a fair amount considering the fact that the buyback is financed by net proceeds (€1.7 billion); Secondly, the company is progressing on its DPS commitment. Despite a Pro-forma dividend for the EIPOA decision in 2020, this year, the interim dividend per share was up by 7% (Fig 1). To sum up, buyback and dividend yield, the company is trading at 12.1% and we do believe that these returns are attractive within the financial sector; Still related to point 1) and 2), we should also price in NN Group M&A optionality. Indeed, the company will engage in acquisition only if there is a clear strategic rationale and more importantly if financial hurdle rates will be met. Just last week, the company announced the merger completion of the former MetLife businesses in Greece and Poland for a total consideration of approximately €584 million investment; Even if Wall Street analysts were not enjoying NN Group’s Operating Capital Generation target, we are in line with management indication forecasting in our internal number an increase to €1.8 billion in OCG by 2025 with a mid-single-digit growth. Concerning the FY 2022 results, the company exceeds its initial target and we are forecasting an OCG of €920 million for the 2022 second half-year results with managements that were suggesting €150 million higher results thanks to higher investment rates and better spreads (Fig 2); NN Group is offering solid capital requirements in terms of the Solvency II ratio. Looking at the capital market day released, in September end, NN was standing at 205% (capital regulatory requirements set a minimum target of 180%) (Fig 3); Going to the valuation, the company is currently trading at 11.8% in Hold CO cash flow with a capital return potential higher than 12%. As already mentioned, this is pretty attractive. With a WACC of 6%, we derive a valuation of €16.5 billion compared to the current market cap of €11.3 billion. With 294 million shares, we have decide to increase our target price to €58.5 per share with a clear buy rating.

Aside from the usual insurance risk claims, our downside section includes: SII ratio deterioration from negative equity/debt capital market correction, long-lasting litigation in the insurance business which may cost €1 billion, real estate valuation decrease, and mortgage spreads widening.

