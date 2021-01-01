IXC: Oil Stocks Face Near-Term Risks But I Remain Long

Jan. 09, 2023 7:51 PM ETiShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)CVX, XOM, XLE
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • Oil stocks remain near all-time highs despite the significant decline in oil prices seen over recent months, which suggest near-term caution towards the sector is warranted.
  • While the sector has seen its valuation discount narrow significantly, it remains attractive relative to the broader market.
  • The iShares Global Energy ETF has an impressive dividend yield at 4.8%, which is significantly higher than the XLE's 3.7% and the MSCI World's 2.2%.
  • In addition to the valuation discount, I am overweight energy majors due to their tendency to perform well during dire macroeconomic and political periods such as stagflation and war.

Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

The outperformance of global oil and gas stocks over the past few years has been incredible, and largely justified by rising oil prices, but the rally now appears to have become overextended relative to the price of the commodity, at least

Chart

IXC Vs Front-Month Brent Crude Oil (Bloomberg)

Chart

IXC Vs Brent Crude Oil For Delivery In 2025 (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.72K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IXC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.