GDXJ: Junior Gold Miners On Shaky Ground

Summary

  • The rally in the GDXJ Junior Gold Miners ETF is overextended relative to the price of gold, which itself looks at risk from high real bond yields.
  • While the GDXJ remains low relative to its historical price, this is not an indication of undervaluation. Valuations are outright expensive at current gold prices.
  • Investors are paying a premium highly for a speculative sector in hope that a rise in gold prices will see profitability improve dramatically, yet the opposite is just as likely.

Gold mining stocks have staged an impressive run over the past three months, outperforming even gold's gains as is typical during precious metal bull markets. After being aggressively long over this period (see 'GDX: The Tide Is

Price Performance Since September Lows (Bloomberg)

Gold Price Vs 10-Year UST Yield (inverted) (Bloomberg)

GDXJ Price Vs Gold Price (Bloomberg)

GDXJ PE And EV/EBITDA Ratios (Bloomberg)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

