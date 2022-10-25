Chipotle: Too Much Growth Priced In

Quantric Capital profile picture
Quantric Capital
47 Followers

Summary

  • Chipotle has been a great investment over recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
  • The company is however overvalued, with a lofty P/E ratio of above 40 and a P/B ratio of above 16. Multiple times higher than its peers.
  • A lot of expected growth has already been priced in, with an expected annual growth rate of free cash flow per share of 17% over the next ten years.
  • I expect long-term cash flow growth rates to be lower than this, as there is limited possible growth for the number of restaurants and their profitability in the future.
  • Taking into account the high expected growth rates and the growth risks and limitations that Chipotle faces, I assign it a Sell rating.

New York City Sues Chipotle For $150 Million Over Workweek Law Violations

Michael M. Santiago

Thesis

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has been outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the last few years, as it has almost been a four-bagger over a five year period. I, however, believe that its dramatic price increase has

Chipotle: Stock Performance

Chipotle: Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Chipotle: Number of Restaurants

Chipotle: Number of Restaurants (Statista.com)

Chipotle: DCF Analysis

Chipotle: DCF Analysis (Author's calculations)

Chipotle: DCF with a 17% Growth Rate

Chipotle: DCF with a 17% Growth Rate (Author's calculations)

This article was written by

Quantric Capital profile picture
Quantric Capital
47 Followers
True believer of value investing, especially in strong companies with a competitive advantage. I evaluate firm fundamentals in a macroeconomic setting. MSc degrees in econometrics and economis and extensive professional experience in evaluating firm's economic performances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.