Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 09, 2023 8:47 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.11K Followers

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 9, 2023 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Bancel - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Fye - J.P Morgan

Jessica Fye

Hey, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm the large-cap biotech analyst at J.P. Morgan, and we're delighted to be continuing the conference today with Moderna.

Good news this year. We don't want to switch rooms for Q&A. So Stephane is going to give the presentation and then we're going to go straight into Q&A after that. A couple of ways you can ask a question. There's mic runners in the room, so if you want to raise your hand, we'll try to get a mic to you or alternatively you can submit a question electronically and I'll read it off the iPad out here.

So with that, let me pass it over to Moderna’s CEO, Stephane Bancel.

Stephane Bancel

Thank you, Jess. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you so much for joining us today. It's quite an impressive room for this presentation.

Before I start, let me remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements that investing in Moderna entail some risk that you can find on the SEC's website or on our website.

So as you all know by now mRNA is like software. As you know, computers use a binary system to code any piece of software where live across species on the planet uses a quaternary system to code for any protein, that makes mRNA an information molecule. And this beliefs and this understanding that led us 10 years ago to build this company. We believe that the key main advantages of mRNA versus small or large molecule are very profound in what they can mean for patients and for creating value.

The

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.