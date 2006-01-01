The RPD Portfolio In 2022: Successful Defense

Jan. 10, 2023 6:30 AM ETAETUF, ARE, ARX:CA, CMMC:CA, CNQ, CNQ:CA, CPPMF, ORCL1 Comment
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Marketplace

Summary

  • After a stellar 2021, my expectations for gains in 2022 were limited.
  • In the end, my portfolio ended up close to even with performance well above that of the S&P 500.
  • This article explains how that happened.
  • I do much more than just articles at High Yield Landlord: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Price crash and bear market

24K-Production

The end of 2021 had bittersweet aspects. On the one hand, it was the year of a lifetime for me as an investor. Up 50%, as discussed here, and I’m not investing mainly in growth stocks.

On the

comparative performance

RP Drake, Seeking Alpha, Fidelity

Closed energy positions

RP Drake

Energy holdings

RP Drake

SPY vs VNQ

YCHARTS

Closed REIT positions

RP Drake

REIT holdings

RP Drake

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
4.13K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.
R Paul Drake brings a retiree perspective to his writing. After investing via employer tax-deferred plans for several decades, he has in recent years broadened into a variety of more focused investments. Paul is a life-long reader of works on economics, finance, and investment. He embraces a value-investing approach, which led him to join the team of authors at High Yield Landlord and to learn to analyze REITs. Most of his writing at present is focused on REITs.

          Paul brings substantial experience in research, and in understanding and developing models of uncertain systems, from his decades working as a physicist. He wrote his first Monte Carlo model aimed at investments in 2006. He has intensively researched and modeled a wide variety of portfolio options. Among other degrees, he holds a doctorate in physics and a bachelors in philosophy. His career began with running large projects for a major research laboratory, and continued with a long, and award-winning run as a professor at the University of Michigan. He has authored nearly 300 articles published in formal academic journals, and two editions of a textbook.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEYUF, EPD, CNQ, ARX:CA, CMMC:CA, CLPR, AVB, SAFE, FRT, EPRT, SRC, SPG, EPR, AHH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.