Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) went public in September 2021, raising $155 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO.
The firm provides a range of environmental services for commercial and government customers.
Given the tailwinds the company sees from environmental regulatory actions in the U.S., MEG is positioned for further growth ahead.
I’m Bullish on MEG at around $48.00 per share.
Irvine, California-based Montrose was founded to provide environmental services through three business segments:
Assessment, Permitting, and Response
Measurement and Analysis
Remediation and Reuse
Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Vijay Manthripragada, who has been with the firm since September 2015 and was previously CEO of PetCareRx and prior to that was a Senior Vice President at Goldman Sachs.
The firm targets customers in the following markets:
Power Generation
Chemical Manufacturing
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Natural Gas
Real Estate Development
Ethanol Production
Management has said it has 'long-standing relationships with a number of Fortune 1000 companies and government entities,’ and many of its services were deemed 'essential' during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place guidelines.
Notably, the firm has acquired over 50 businesses in the last eight years, as management views the industry as still highly fragmented and it intends to continue 'selectively acquiring companies' in the industry.
According to a 2019 market research report by Environmental Business International, the global market for environmental services is estimated to have a value of $1.25 trillion. The firm's addressable market is believed to be approximately $395 billion and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% per year from 2018 to 2024.
A high growth rate is expected to occur in the Remediation and Industrial Services and Consulting & Engineering Services sub-markets, and a lower growth rate in the Wastewater Treatment Services and Analytical Services markets, as shown in the chart below:
Also, with the advent of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be an increased focus on air quality and management expects 'the WHO's guidelines coupled with increasing pollution to catalyze local air quality regulations and therefore, demand for environmental services, particularly air quality services.'
Management has said its primary competitors are divisions of large companies and that few of its competitors provide the full range of solutions that it offers.
Total revenue by quarter has plateaued in recent quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher more recently:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have grown in recent quarters, as the chart shows below:
Operating income by quarter has varied between positive and negative results:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative in each of the last four quarters:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, MEG’s stock price has fallen 20% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’s drop of around 15.5%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.7
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
35.8
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
7.3%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-4.1%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
7.6%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,382,480,768
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,491,647,230
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$32,038,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$1.17
(Source - Financial Modeling Prep)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2022’s results, management highlighted the growing demand for its PFAS water treatment, greenhouse gas measurement, & mitigation and renewable energy offerings.
Leadership also noted that it continues to seek a consolidated M&A strategy, albeit at a slower pace in 2022, with immediate accretion a typical feature of deals.
The company believes that U.S. regulatory actions will provide a ‘momentum for environmental protection’ that acts as a tailwind for the firm’s service offerings.
As to its financial results, revenue fell 1.7% year-over-year due in part to a sharp drop in the firm’s CTEH COVID-19 cleaning & disinfection segment.
Gross profit margin rose slightly year-over-year, while consolidated adjusted EBITDA fell from 15.3% of revenue to 13.1% of revenue due to a change in business mix, a cyber-attack, and greater investments in its operating infrastructure.
Earnings per share remained heavily negative for the third quarter in a row.
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $93.6 million in cash and equivalents and $164.4 million in total debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $25.1 million, of which capital expenditure accounted for $6.9 million. The company paid a hefty $36.1 million in stock-based compensation.
Looking ahead, management guided to full-year 2022 revenue of $545 million at the midpoint of the range and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $70.5 million at the midpoint.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing MEG at an EV/EBITDA of 35.8x.
However, the company is still twice its size at IPO but has more significant organic growth, higher margins, and better cash flow.
Although its gross revenue growth will likely continue to be challenged due to the drop off of COVID-19-related revenue in its CTEH unit, the firm’s other segments are producing impressive growth and gross margins are trending higher.
Given the tailwinds the company sees from environmental regulatory actions in the U.S., MEG is positioned for further growth ahead.
I’m Bullish on MEG at around $48.00 per share.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments