Atlis Motor Vehicles Needs A 'Hail Mary'

Jan. 09, 2023 10:52 PM ETAtlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV)
James Coleman profile picture
James Coleman
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. began trading on the NASDAQ on 9/27/22.
  • On 12/31/22, AMV closed at $3.25, or 88.2% lower than its offering price of $27.50.
  • This article explains why I believe AMV is a highly-speculative stock with an uncertain future.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

On 10/10/22 Seeking Alpha published my article entitled “Atlis Motor Vehicles Is On A Road To Nowhere.” Since then the stock has continued to free-fall financially and has decreased from $17.80 to $3.25, or 81.7% as of 12/31/22. I initially intended to

This article was written by

James Coleman profile picture
James Coleman
1.09K Followers
Past- CPA with public accounting firm that had SEC clients (and other related) experience Present- adjunct at community college in MA 45+ yrs. buying (and selling) stocks for my individual account.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.